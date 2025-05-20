Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s mobile phone imports drop 14.21% in first 10 months of FY25

Imports of mobile phones fall to $1.25 billion in July-April 2025, while overall merchandise exports rise by 6.4%.

By News Desk

The import of mobile phones into Pakistan has decreased by 14.21% during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2024-25), according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). 

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.254 billion during July-April 2025, compared to $1.462 billion in the same period last year.

The decline in mobile phone imports is also reflected on a year-on-year basis for the month of April 2025. Imports during April dropped by 22.47%, with the total recorded at $125.119 million, compared to $161.384 million in April 2024. 

On a month-on-month basis, mobile phone imports decreased by 3.96% in April 2025, down from $130.274 million in March 2025.

Despite the drop in mobile phone imports, Pakistan’s overall merchandise exports saw a positive trend, increasing by 6.40% during the first ten months of the current fiscal year. 

Total exports during July-April 2025 reached $26.896 billion, compared to $25.278 billion in the same period of FY24.

On the other hand, imports into the country increased by 7.55%, reaching $48.292 billion during July-April 2025, up from $44.9 billion in the same period last year. 

While mobile phone imports decreased, the increase in overall imports reflects a growing demand for various goods in Pakistan’s economy.

