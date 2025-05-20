Powering progress: Finance with purpose

Sustainability

How does ACCA plan to integrate sustainability into its global operations and member services?

Sustainability is central to ACCA’s mission and strategy and reflects our commitment to shaping a better world. Our ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2030 guides our operational decisions, with annual reports detailing our environmental footprint. Beyond internal operations, we support our members with practical resources, CPD modules, and thought leadership to embed sustainability within the profession. Our “Accounting for a Better World” report outlines ACCA’s sustainability roadmap, reaffirming our dedication to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and stakeholder engagement across markets. In addition to this, we’ve launched a Climate Hub for members, offering practical tools, policy updates, and expert webinars in order to integrate sustainability into their practices and enhance their capabilities in sustainability reporting and climate finance.

What initiatives will you prioritise to promote sustainability reporting among ACCA members?

As ACCA Global President, I believe in advancing sustainability reporting across our global membership particularly as the adoption of ISSB’s IFRS S1 and S2 gains momentum. In Pakistan, the SECP has already announced phased implementation of these standards which highlights the urgent need for finance professionals to align reporting with global best practices. High-quality sustainability disclosures lead to greater transparency, enhance corporate credibility, and create pathways to sustainable investment and financing. These are no longer just compliance measures rather are critical tools for long-term business resilience and global competitiveness.

To support our members, ACCA has launched initiatives such as the Sustainability Reporting: Enhancing Transparency and Accountability report, as well as practical learning pathways like the Certificate in Sustainability for Finance (Cert SF) and our CPD course Sustainability Reporting in Practice. These initiatives remain a top priority under my leadership, with a focus on raising awareness, building capability, and ensuring that ACCA members are equipped to lead the transition towards integrated, accountable, and future-focused corporate reporting.

How can accountants play a pivotal role in addressing climate change and economic inequality?

Finance professionals and accountants play a very crucial role in addressing climate change and economic inequality as they are at the center of capital allocation and strategic decision-making. This makes them connected to all stakeholders,boards, investors, regulators, and communities which allows them to integrate environmental and social risks into financial planning and business strategy. By integrating such sustainability measures into their performance metrics, reporting, and resource management, they help in driving transparency, enabling smarter decisions, and help organizations align with long-term, inclusive growth. ACCA’s Green Finance Skills: The Guide and Climate Finance CPD pathway supports our members to lead this transition with the right tools and expertise.

What strategies will ACCA employ to enhance its qualifications in sustainability and climate tech?

ACCA is strengthening its qualifications to prepare professionals for the future of finance where sustainability and climate action are central. Core modules like Strategic Business Leader (SBL) and Advanced Performance Management (APM) now incorporate key themes around climate risk, ESG reporting, and sustainable strategy. SBL trains individuals to think like boardroom leaders, integrating ethical and sustainable thinking into long-term business planning, while APM focuses on how performance is measured and improved, including the use of data and non-financial metrics to drive sustainable outcomes.

Moreover,, ACCA offers a growing portfolio of specialised learning such as the Certificate in Sustainability for Finance (Cert SF), the Diploma in Sustainability, and a new micro-learning series, Finance and the Net Zero Transition. These programmes go beyond technical skills to equip learners with the tools to understand climate science, manage sustainability-related risks, and deliver meaningful impact. As climate change reshapes global markets, ACCA’s approach ensures that both current and future finance professionals are not just keeping up but are also leading the way.

How does ACCA’s focus on sustainability align with global goals like the SDGs?

ACCA’s commitment to sustainability is deeply rooted in our mission which naturally aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals. Our qualifications, thought leadership, and advocacy efforts support key SDGs such as Quality Education, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Climate Action. We believe that finance and accounting professionals play a crucial role in shaping inclusive, sustainable economies. Through initiatives like our ‘SDG Disclosures’ report, and by working closely with UN agencies and global development partners, we’re not only promoting better reporting but are encouraging action that leads to meaningful progress on the ground. Our vision is to ensure that sustainability is not a standalone concept rather is integrated into the core of business, policy, and professional practice.

What role do you see ACCA playing in promoting sustainable business practices in emerging markets?

In emerging markets and developing countries, ACCA serves as both a catalyst and collaborator. Sustainability is not just a necessity rather it is a powerful opportunity to build more resilient, inclusive economies. ACCA sees a vital role for finance professionals in unlocking this potential, whether through sustainable finance, integrated planning, circular economy models, or greener supply chains. We believe that finance professionals and accountants are uniquely positioned to integrate these practices into business strategy and governance. Through market-specific insights such as ‘Finance Professionals in Africa: Building Resilient Economies’ and ‘Sustainable SMEs in Asia Pacific’, we tailor our guidance to local realities. Our on-ground dialogues, policy roundtables, and academic partnerships help ensure that capability building in these regions is practical, scalable, and aligned with global sustainability ambitions.

How will ACCA support its members in navigating the challenges of energy transition and decarbonisation?

The urgency of energy transition and decarbonisation cannot be overstated.According to the IEA (International Energy Agency), globally the CO 2 emissions reached over 37 billion tonnes in 2023 for the energy sector highlighting the need for decisive action. ACCA recognises this challenge and is committed to empowering finance professionals to lead in this transformation. Through a combination of knowledge resources, continuous learning, and policy advocacy, we support our members at every stage. Our ‘Finance and the Energy Transition’ insight series addresses sector-specific risks and opportunities, while CPD courses in carbon accounting, transition finance, and ESG investing provide practical tools. We also work alongside regulators and policy makers to ensure finance professionals are not just adapting but are creating resilient, and impactful decarbonisation strategies within their organisations.

Can you discuss any recent successes or challenges in implementing sustainable

practices within ACCA?

One notable success is our measurable progress towards our Net Zero 2030 ambition, including reductions in business travel and digital carbon footprint. We’ve also embedded sustainability principles in our decision-making at both Board and operational levels. A challenge remains the pace of change, especially harmonising efforts across diverse regions. However, our collaboration with bodies such as IFAC and the UN Global Compact has helped us in reaching consistency.

Women in Leadership

How do you see your leadership role influencing the representation of women in governance positions globally?

I believe that every time a woman steps into a leadership role, she holds the door open for many more to follow. As ACCA’s first South Asian President, I see this not just as a personal milestone rather a shared moment for countless individuals around the world especially in underrepresented regions that leadership doesn’t come with one shape, and it certainly isn’t limited by geography or gender.

At ACCA, we don’t just advocate for inclusion; we institutionalise it. Our global initiatives like Leading Inclusion and the Women’s Leadership & Wellbeing in the Workplace dialogues aren’t just events, they’re part of a system designed to amplify women’s voices and break barriers across industries. I have seen how visibility translates into opportunity. And if my presence in this role helps more women envision themselves at the decision-making table, then that, to me, is leadership with purpose.

What advice would you give to aspiring female leaders in the accountancy profession?

I believe that women should have confidence in their potential, and build the skills to match it. Whether in accountancy, sustainability, finance, or tech, leadership today demands agility, curiosity, and courage. My advice to women is to invest in both competence and confidence and seek out knowledge and expertise, along with remaining adaptable to change.

Women should surround themselves with networks that uplift and challenge them. Mentors, communities, and platforms like ACCA’s leadership CPDs can help develop the emotional intelligence, strategic thinking, and resilience needed to thrive in complex environments. Most importantly, let your values be your compass. When you lead with purpose, others will follow and together, we move closer to a world where leadership truly reflects the talent it holds.

How does ACCA support women in achieving leadership roles within the organisation and beyond?

ACCA ensures that its internal policies reflect fairness and equity by offering flexible working arrangements, parental support, and inclusive talent pathways. Beyond that, we collaborate with partners like the 30% Club and UN Women to drive structural change across industries. ACCA’s Leading Inclusion report, piloted in key regions, provides organisations with actionable insights to measure and improve their gender and inclusion performance. Our regional Women’s Networks offer space for collaboration, visibility, and mentorship which helps women build influence and shape their leadership journeys.

What initiatives has ACCA undertaken to promote gender equality and inclusion in the workplace?

Our inclusion goals are backed by governance and accountability. Internally, we conduct annual diversity audits and publish gender pay gap data. Externally, we support organisations with inclusive recruitment tools, unconscious bias training, and research such as Generation Next, which explores challenges and enablers for diverse talent. Our Diversity and Inclusion Hub is a growing resource for members and employers, featuring tools, webinars, and case studies that promote inclusive culture and leadership.

How do you believe your appointment as the first South

Asian and Muslim President of

ACCA impacts diversity and inclusion efforts?

It sends a powerful message: diversity in leadership is not only possible but it’s necessary. My presidency reflects the global diversity of our 180+ country footprint and reinforces the value of authenticity in leadership. It also signals to organisations that inclusive governance strengthens decision-making and better reflects the communities we serve. Leadership must mirror the complexity and richness of the world we’re building for.

Intersection of Sustainability and Women in Leadership

How can women in leadership positions contribute to advancing sustainability goals within their organisations?

Women in leadership often bring a systems-thinking approach-connecting environmental, social, and governance priorities. They tend to lead with collaboration, long-term thinking, and purpose all key elements to sustainable business. ACCA spotlights this in our inclusion and sustainability reports, featuring women who are driving ESG innovation across sectors. Our Sustainability Hub also shares stories and strategies that highlight inclusive leadership as a catalyst for sustainability.

What role do you think women should play in shaping sustainable business strategies and policies?

Women must be at the center of shaping sustainable business strategies not just as participants, but as decision-makers. Whether as policymakers, entrepreneurs, board members, or community leaders, women bring a systems-thinking mindset that naturally links social impact with long-term business resilience. Their lived experiences often lead to more inclusive, equitable, and forward-thinking solutions.

We are seeing women redefine what leadership looks like by integrating sustainability into the core operations of organisations which are helping in driving innovation in clean energy, circular economy models, and responsible governance. As the world moves toward a more sustainable and inclusive future, it is essential to integrate diverse perspectives into strategy and policy-making. Women are already leading in this space, and it is important that they are included in the forums and institutions where critical decisions are shaped.

How does ACCA’s focus on sustainability intersect with its efforts to promote women in leadership roles?

They’re two sides of the same coin—part of a broader vision for a profession that drives public value. A sustainable future demands inclusive leadership. ACCA’s core pillars – integrity, innovation, inclusion are interconnected. This is reflected in our advocacy for regulatory reforms that support both climate disclosures and board diversity. Our qualifications and insights are designed to prepare professionals to lead in this intersection.

Recent Events and ACCA Initiatives

How did PLC 2025 in Pakistan contribute to ACCA’s sustainability goals, and what were some key takeaways?

PLC 2025 brought together business, finance, and policy leaders to chart a sustainable future for Pakistan. One key takeaway was the recognition that climate risk is financial risk and that finance professionals must be at the forefront of ESG integration. The event also spotlighted a strong appetite for learning, which we’re addressing through regional rollouts of the ProDipSust and Cert SF qualifications, ensuring that local professionals are equipped to lead.

What new initiatives or programmes is ACCA planning to launch in support of sustainability and women’s leadership in the

coming year?

We are scaling the reach of the Professional Diploma in Sustainability and Certificate in Sustainability for Finance globally, with new regional content tailored to local markets. On women’s leadership, we are expanding our Women in Finance forums and launching new research into leadership pathways and barriers. These will be available via our Events page and CPD Hub, giving members access to global expertise and support networks.

How will ACCA leverage its global network to amplify the impact of its sustainability and leadership initiatives?

With over 250,000 members and a presence in more than 181 countries, ACCA’s true strength lies in its people who are driving change across sectors and borders. We extend our sustainability and leadership initiatives through collaborative models that bring together members, employers, regulators, and global institutions. Through platforms like our Professional Insights hub, MyACCA, and ACCA Careers, we enable knowledge-sharing and peer learning. Our partnerships with IFAC, ISSB, and WBCSD, along with regional roundtables, webinars, and think tanks, help us localise global strategies to ensure they are impactful and relevant on the ground.

What message do you hope to convey to ACCA members and stakeholders regarding the importance of sustainability and inclusive leadership in the profession?

This is a pivotal moment for our profession. As people of trust, transparency, and long-term value, accountants are called not just to participate but to lead. Leadership today must be inclusive, future-focused, and rooted in purpose. Sustainability and equity are not side agendas rather they are fundamental to how we redefine success in the 21st century. My message to ACCA members and stakeholders is that we have the expertise, and the global reach, and now we must drive the change our world urgently needs. ACCA will continue to support and advocate for leadership every step of the way.