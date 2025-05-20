Sign inSubscribe
Punjab govt digitizes over 3,800 mineral reserves, advances mining sector monitoring

PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mines App boosts safety and compliance in Punjab’s mining operations

By News Desk

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in partnership with the Punjab Mines & Minerals Department, has successfully geo-tagged more than 3,868 mineral reserves since October 2021 using the Chief Inspectorate of Mines App. This progress was revealed during a review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

The app, developed by PITB, has enabled digital inspections of mining sites across six regions, with 2,416 site inspections completed by 10 inspectors since August 2023. 

The system also tracks emergency rescue equipment and allows for prompt incident reporting, improving safety and regulatory compliance in the province’s mining industry. 

Faisal Yousaf said the digital platform streamlines mining operations and enhances real-time oversight, promoting transparency and safety.

In a related event, Dr Ehsan Bhutta, member of the Planning and Development Board, emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage during International Museums Day celebrations at the historic Poonch House. He highlighted ongoing work on two new galleries named after Sir Shadi Lal and Ilm Deen Shaheed at GCT Lytton Road.

Dr Bhutta noted that over 1,200 visitors of Sikh heritage from Europe and Canada had toured Poonch House and the Baghat Singh Gallery, praising the government’s initiatives. The event also included officials from the DG Industries office and the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, all underscoring the significance of museums and heritage conservation efforts.

News Desk
News Desk

