Qatar doubles U.S. investment pace compared to last five years

The fund has already pledged to invest $500 billion in the U.S. economy over the next 10 years

By Monitoring Desk

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund plans to at least double its annual investments in the U.S. over the next decade, its CEO said Tuesday.

The fund has already pledged to invest $500 billion in the U.S. economy over the next 10 years.

Last week, President Donald Trump visited Doha during a Gulf tour focused on business deals and strengthening ties with a key U.S. ally. He signed agreements with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, which the White House said would generate economic activity worth at least $1.2 trillion, including a $96 billion sale to Qatar Airways.

When asked about changes in the fund’s annual U.S. investments, CEO Mohammed Al Sowaidi said the pace has increased, with some years seeing investments double compared to the past five to six years.

In 2017, Trump supported a trade and diplomatic embargo against Doha led by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt, citing accusations that Qatar backed terrorism. Since then, Doha has improved relations with Washington and attracted significant U.S. investment, with Trump’s recent visit marking the first by a U.S. president in 23 years.

