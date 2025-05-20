Repatriation of profits by foreign investors surges 109% to $1.84bn in Jul-Apr

KARACHI, May 20 — Foreign investors sent $1.84 billion in profits and dividends abroad during the first ten months of FY2024–25 (July–April), up a staggering 108.63% year-on-year from $882.55 million in the same period last year, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The bulk of the outflows—$1.75 billion—were against foreign direct investment (FDI), reflecting a 117.08% jump from $807.12 million recorded in 10MFY24. Repatriations related to portfolio investment also rose 18.22% to $89.18 million, compared to $75.44 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In April 2025 alone, foreign firms repatriated $121.48 million in profits and dividends.

The Power sector led the outflows, remitting $339.79 million, followed by the Food sector with $291.1 million, and Financial businesses, which saw profit repatriation of $288.23 million.

Other notable sectors included Communications with $115.32 million and Oil & Gas Exploration, which saw outflows of $109.26 million during the period under review.

The United Kingdom topped the list of repatriating countries, with firms and investors transferring $553.75 million abroad—more than three times the $156.99 million dispatched in the same period last year. UK-based firms alone repatriated $42.53 million in April.

China came in second with $222.77 million repatriated in 10MFY25, up from $101.32 million a year earlier. The United States followed with $201.89 million, a steep rise from $53.77 million in 10MFY24, while the Netherlands saw total repatriation of $162.76 million.

The sharp rise in repatriated profits underscores the recovering investor confidence and improving ease of fund outflows under Pakistan’s commitments to financial liberalization and macroeconomic stability, especially under ongoing IMF program benchmarks.