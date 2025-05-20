Samba Bank appoints Rashid Jahangir as acting president, CEO 

Samba Bank Limited (SBL) has announced the appointment of Rashid Jahangir as the Acting President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 22, 2025.

SBL disclosed through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday that the decision was approved by the Board of Directors (BoD) and will remain in place until a permanent President and CEO is appointed.

Mr. Jahangir previously served as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the bank and has been entrusted with leading the institution through this transition.

The bank has assured stakeholders that operations will continue smoothly under his leadership.