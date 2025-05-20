Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Samba Bank appoints Rashid Jahangir as acting president, CEO 

Jahangir’s appointment effective from May 22; he previously served as the bank’s deputy CEO 

By News Desk

Samba Bank Limited (SBL) has announced the appointment of Rashid Jahangir as the Acting President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 22, 2025. 

SBL disclosed through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday that the decision was approved by the Board of Directors (BoD) and will remain in place until a permanent President and CEO is appointed.  

Mr. Jahangir previously served as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the bank and has been entrusted with leading the institution through this transition. 

The bank has assured stakeholders that operations will continue smoothly under his leadership.  

Previous article
Dell unveils new AI servers powered by Nvidia’s latest chips
Next article
U.S. Justice Department opens probe into Coinbase data breach
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.