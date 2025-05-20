Trump reverses halt on $5 billion New York offshore wind project

The Trump administration has lifted a month-old stop-work order on the Empire Wind offshore wind project off the coast of New York, the developer Equinor said Monday.

Equinor, a Norwegian energy company, said construction can now resume on the $5 billion project, which is expected to provide power to about half a million homes in New York.

The pause had raised concerns in the offshore wind industry about the safety of large, fully permitted projects worth billions of dollars. Equinor had warned it could lose billions due to the halt.

“I would like to thank President Trump for finding a solution that saves thousands of American jobs and supports continued investments in U.S. energy infrastructure,” said Equinor CEO Anders Opedal.

Opedal also thanked Norway’s leaders, who met with Trump last month, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul for helping get the project back on track.

Equinor said it will update its economic forecast in the second quarter and aims to begin offshore installation in 2025, with commercial operations by 2027.

The company had been spending $50 million a week to maintain the project during the suspension and will now work with suppliers and regulators to reduce the impact of the delay.

Equinor won the Empire Wind lease in 2017 during Trump’s first term. The 810-megawatt project was approved under President Joe Biden in 2023 and is about 30% complete.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum ordered the halt in April, citing environmental concerns raised by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) about the project’s impact on marine life and fisheries.

Trump has promoted expanding domestic energy production but has excluded wind energy, calling it costly and harmful to wildlife. He issued an executive order early in his term pausing new wind leasing and permits.

The National Ocean Industries Association praised the move. “The administration is clearing the way for major investments, creating jobs, and speeding up infrastructure to deliver reliable energy to the East Coast,” said President Erik Milito.

The U.S. currently has four offshore wind farms operating, with three more under construction, including two by Denmark’s Orsted and one by Dominion Energy.