Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Waymo gets California approval to expand robotaxi service

The approval comes as Tesla prepares to launch a paid robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, next month

By Monitoring Desk

Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo said Monday it received approval from California to expand its robotaxi operations to more areas on the San Francisco Peninsula and further south, including San Jose.

The approval comes as Tesla prepares to launch a paid robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, next month. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the service will expand to California later this year.

Waymo asked for permission to expand its service in March and received 23 supportive responses with no protests, the California Public Utilities Commission said.

However, Waymo said it will not expand its service in the San Francisco Bay Area immediately.

“We want to bring Waymo One to more of the Bay Area, and any expansion will happen methodically over time,” a company spokesperson said. The spokesperson did not give a timeline or reason for the delay.

Waymo is the only U.S. company operating uncrewed robotaxis with paying passengers. It has more than 1,500 vehicles running in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin, providing over 250,000 rides a week.

Self-driving companies face increased scrutiny after a major 2023 crash in San Francisco involving a robotaxi from General Motors’ Cruise, which later paused operations.

Waymo is recalling over 1,200 vehicles to update software to reduce risks of collisions with roadside objects, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said last week. The agency started investigating last year.

NHTSA is also probing Tesla’s full self-driving system after crashes in low visibility since October. The agency recently asked Tesla to provide information on its robotaxi plans to evaluate performance in poor weather.

Previous article
Engineering Development Board plans to cut CBU vehicle import tariff to 15% by 2030
Next article
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.