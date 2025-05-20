Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects

The payments concern debts owed by the former Afghan government to contractors under World Bank projects

By Monitoring Desk

The World Bank on Monday clarified its role in payments related to projects financed in Afghanistan, responding to inaccurate reports by some news outlets.

The payments concern outstanding debts owed by the former government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to contractors hired under World Bank-financed projects. These contractors completed their work before August 15, 2021.

The contracts were made between the Afghan government and the contractors, making the government responsible for these payments, not the World Bank.

The World Bank said it is helping to facilitate the payment process on an exceptional basis after thorough validation and independent verification. The Bank is not a party to the contracts.

The institution said recent statements about this process and technical coordination reflect progress but noted that no restart of previous projects has been discussed or agreed upon.

This clarification comes amid ongoing uncertainty about aid and development projects in Afghanistan following the government change in 2021.

Previous article
Waymo gets California approval to expand robotaxi service
Next article
Xiaomi begins mass production of self-developed Xring O1 mobile chip
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.