World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects

The World Bank on Monday clarified its role in payments related to projects financed in Afghanistan, responding to inaccurate reports by some news outlets.

The payments concern outstanding debts owed by the former government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to contractors hired under World Bank-financed projects. These contractors completed their work before August 15, 2021.

The contracts were made between the Afghan government and the contractors, making the government responsible for these payments, not the World Bank.

The World Bank said it is helping to facilitate the payment process on an exceptional basis after thorough validation and independent verification. The Bank is not a party to the contracts.

The institution said recent statements about this process and technical coordination reflect progress but noted that no restart of previous projects has been discussed or agreed upon.

This clarification comes amid ongoing uncertainty about aid and development projects in Afghanistan following the government change in 2021.