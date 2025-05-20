Xiaomi begins mass production of self-developed Xring O1 mobile chip

Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun announced Tuesday that the company has started mass production of its self-developed advanced mobile chip, the Xring O1.

The first devices to use the chip will be the Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, Lei said on his personal Weibo account.

Xiaomi plans to hold a launch event for the new products on Thursday.

Lei also revealed that Xiaomi has invested 13.5 billion yuan ($1.87 billion) in developing the Xring O1 and plans to invest at least 50 billion yuan more in chip design over the next 10 years.