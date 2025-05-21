CCP fines British Lyceum Rs5 million for deceptive marketing practices



ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has slapped a PKR 5 million fine on British Lyceum (Pvt.) Limited for running a misleading advertisement that made false claims about teacher salaries, project valuation, and affiliations with international institutions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CCP said the school falsely advertised that teachers could earn up to Rs250,000 per month, presented a project valuation of Rs3.7 billion, and claimed affiliation with Cambridge Global UK, which was found to be a dormant entity. The ad also listed prominent educationists and technologists as members of its Board of Directors, which the Commission found to be unsubstantiated.

Following consumer complaints, the CCP launched a formal enquiry. The investigation concluded that the claims were false, deceptive, and unverified, in violation of Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010.

The Commission imposed a Rs3 million penalty under Section 10(2)(b) for misleading consumers, and an additional Rs2 million under Section 10(2)(a) for potentially harming other businesses in the education sector.

Further aggravating the matter, British Lyceum submitted unsigned and improper financial statements during the enquiry. The company is also among those listed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for engaging in unauthorised activities, which influenced the final penalty amount.

However, the school removed the advertisement after the enquiry was initiated, which the CCP acknowledged as a mitigating factor in lowering the total fine.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring truthful marketing and protecting both consumers and competitors from deceptive practices.