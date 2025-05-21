EU internet providers push for more spectrum allocation for Wi-Fi

A coalition of 58 internet providers and industry associations has called on the European Union to allocate additional spectrum for Wi-Fi services, intensifying a dispute with telecom operators who want the same frequencies for mobile networks.

The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, a global advocacy group, urged the European Commission to open up the upper 6GHz band for unrestricted Wi-Fi use.

Wi-Fi plays a critical role in providing internet access to consumers and connecting a wide range of household and industrial devices. With demand for faster and more reliable connectivity growing, service providers are seeking to expand network capacity by gaining access to valuable radio spectrum.

The group warned that without more Wi-Fi spectrum, European businesses could face higher costs and limited access to new technologies, potentially hindering their global competitiveness. They also highlighted that Europe lags behind other countries in adopting the latest Wi-Fi standards.

This appeal comes shortly after 12 major telecom operators urged regulators to reserve the same 6GHz band for 5G and future 6G mobile networks, expressing concerns about U.S. firms pushing for increased Wi-Fi spectrum in Europe. Unlike the cautious approach in Europe, countries including the U.S., Canada, and South Korea have already allocated parts of the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi use.

Wi-Fi advocates promote a shared spectrum model, contrasting with mobile operators who seek exclusive rights. The European Commission plans to propose a legislative package called the Digital Networks Act by late 2025, aiming to tackle connectivity challenges and create a more coordinated spectrum policy across member states.

The Radio Spectrum Policy Group, which advises the Commission on spectrum matters, is scheduled to meet on June 17 to discuss these issues.