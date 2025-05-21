Sign inSubscribe
Tech

EU internet providers push for more spectrum allocation for Wi-Fi

The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance urges the European Commission to open up the upper 6GHz band for unrestricted Wi-Fi use

By Monitoring Desk

A coalition of 58 internet providers and industry associations has called on the European Union to allocate additional spectrum for Wi-Fi services, intensifying a dispute with telecom operators who want the same frequencies for mobile networks.

The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, a global advocacy group, urged the European Commission to open up the upper 6GHz band for unrestricted Wi-Fi use.

Wi-Fi plays a critical role in providing internet access to consumers and connecting a wide range of household and industrial devices. With demand for faster and more reliable connectivity growing, service providers are seeking to expand network capacity by gaining access to valuable radio spectrum.

The group warned that without more Wi-Fi spectrum, European businesses could face higher costs and limited access to new technologies, potentially hindering their global competitiveness. They also highlighted that Europe lags behind other countries in adopting the latest Wi-Fi standards.

This appeal comes shortly after 12 major telecom operators urged regulators to reserve the same 6GHz band for 5G and future 6G mobile networks, expressing concerns about U.S. firms pushing for increased Wi-Fi spectrum in Europe. Unlike the cautious approach in Europe, countries including the U.S., Canada, and South Korea have already allocated parts of the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi use.

Wi-Fi advocates promote a shared spectrum model, contrasting with mobile operators who seek exclusive rights. The European Commission plans to propose a legislative package called the Digital Networks Act by late 2025, aiming to tackle connectivity challenges and create a more coordinated spectrum policy across member states.

The Radio Spectrum Policy Group, which advises the Commission on spectrum matters, is scheduled to meet on June 17 to discuss these issues.

Previous article
U.S. dollar falls for third day amid tax bill uncertainty
Next article
UAE launches advanced Arabic AI model amid Gulf tech race
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices dip as U.S. crude and fuel inventories rise unexpectedly

Brent crude futures decline by 12 cents to $65.26 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude falls 9 cents to $61.94

Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China hit $49 million

NAB announces Pakistan-Azerbaijan agreement on corruption fight

UNICEF, SDPI call for equity in Pakistan’s budget planning

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.