Finance minister briefs Dutch envoy on reforms, growth agenda

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday met with Dutch Ambassador Henny de Vries to discuss Pakistan’s current macroeconomic situation and the government’s reform agenda focused on key economic sectors.

During the meeting at the Finance Division, both sides explored ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

Aurangzeb outlined the government’s goals for productivity-led and export-driven growth and emphasized the role of the private sector in supporting the economy. He also noted the Netherlands’ technical and financial assistance in development and capacity-building efforts.

The minister welcomed Dutch investment in Pakistan and said the government is working to maintain a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

Ambassador de Vries acknowledged Pakistan’s reform efforts and expressed interest in increasing economic cooperation. She reaffirmed her country’s support for Pakistan’s economic initiatives.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to continue working together on areas of mutual interest.