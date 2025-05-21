Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance minister briefs Dutch envoy on reforms, growth agenda

Dutch Ambassador acknowledges Pakistan’s reform efforts and expresses interest in increasing economic cooperation

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday met with Dutch Ambassador Henny de Vries to discuss Pakistan’s current macroeconomic situation and the government’s reform agenda focused on key economic sectors.

During the meeting at the Finance Division, both sides explored ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

Aurangzeb outlined the government’s goals for productivity-led and export-driven growth and emphasized the role of the private sector in supporting the economy. He also noted the Netherlands’ technical and financial assistance in development and capacity-building efforts.

The minister welcomed Dutch investment in Pakistan and said the government is working to maintain a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

Ambassador de Vries acknowledged Pakistan’s reform efforts and expressed interest in increasing economic cooperation. She reaffirmed her country’s support for Pakistan’s economic initiatives.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to continue working together on areas of mutual interest.

Previous article
WAPDA to add 9.7m acre feet to water storage amid India’s water aggression
Next article
SAPM calls for boost to local manufacturing in Pakistan’s automotive industry
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.