Latvia’s ambassador visits ICCI to to discuss expanding trade

ICCI president highlights Pakistan’s $375 billion economy, 70 million workforce, and 60% youth population

Latvia’s Ambassador to the UAE and Non-Resident Ambassador to Pakistan, Ms. Dana Goldfinaca, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to discuss expanding trade, investment, and cultural ties between Latvia and Pakistan.

During her visit, the Ambassador highlighted growth potential in sectors such as agriculture, information technology, and innovation. She noted Latvia’s expertise in advanced agricultural practices and the IT sector could support Pakistan’s productivity and technological development.

The Ambassador also stressed that stronger trade relations would enhance economic cooperation and promote cultural exchange, laying the groundwork for long-term partnership.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, welcomed the visit, emphasizing Pakistan’s economic potential with a $375 billion economy, a labour force of over 70 million, and a youthful population, 60% of whom are under 30. He identified opportunities for collaboration in textiles, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and technology.

Both sides agreed to formalize their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral trade and investment, facilitate exchange of delegations, and encourage joint participation in trade fairs, exhibitions, and conferences.

Tariq Sadiq, Chairman of ICCI Founder Group, highlighted the chamber’s initiatives aimed at improving the business environment and economic stability in Pakistan.

