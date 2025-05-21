Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices dip as U.S. crude and fuel inventories rise unexpectedly

Brent crude futures decline by 12 cents to $65.26 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude falls 9 cents to $61.94

By Monitoring Desk

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday following the release of unexpected increases in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, dampening market sentiment ahead of the U.S. summer driving season, a period typically associated with higher fuel demand.

Brent crude futures declined by 12 cents to $65.26 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 9 cents to $61.94.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration revealed crude stockpiles rose by 1.3 million barrels last week, alongside increases of approximately 800,000 barrels in gasoline inventories and 600,000 barrels in distillate supplies. These inventory builds caught the market off guard, leading to a downturn in oil futures despite earlier gains fueled by geopolitical concerns.

Earlier reports had suggested that Israel might be preparing a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, raising fears of potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. Iran, a major oil exporter and the third-largest producer within OPEC, ships over 1.5 million barrels per day, and any escalation in conflict could threaten these exports.

Concerns also remain that Iran might retaliate by obstructing tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for crude shipments from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates.

Should tensions escalate, disruptions in the range of 500,000 barrels per day could occur, though market participants expect OPEC+ to respond swiftly to stabilize supply. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has increased its oil production by 2% in May, defying calls from OPEC+ to curb output, adding further complexity to the global supply dynamics.

Diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran continue, with multiple rounds of talks this year focused on Iran’s nuclear program. However, recent statements from U.S. officials and Iran’s Supreme Leader suggest that a breakthrough remains distant, contributing to the ongoing uncertainty influencing oil markets.

Previous article
Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China hit $49 million
Next article
U.S. dollar falls for third day amid tax bill uncertainty
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.