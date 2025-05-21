Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan Railways to run five special trains for Eid al Adha travelers

Special services will run from June 2 to June 4, Railway spokesperson says

By News Desk

Pakistan Railways has announced the operation of five special trains during Eid al Adha 2025 to accommodate the increased number of passengers traveling across the country. 

The special services will run from June 2 to June 4, according to a statement from the railway spokesperson.

The first train will depart from Karachi Cantt to Lahore at 1:00 PM on June 2. On June 3, a train will leave Quetta for Peshawar Cantt at 10:00 AM, while another will travel from Lahore to Karachi Cantt at 5:00 PM. 

Later that evening, a train will run from Karachi City to Rawalpindi at 8:00 PM. The final special train is scheduled to depart Karachi Cantt for Lahore at 8:00 PM on June 4.

Coaches for the first, second, and fourth trains will be provided by carriage workshops, while the third and fifth trains will use existing rakes prepared for Eid special services, the spokesperson added.

Eid al Adha is expected to be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Previous article
Pakistan, China agree to deepen trade, maintain close communication
Next article
Karachi Coastal Development Zone set to become model project with $3 billion Chinese investment
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.