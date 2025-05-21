Pakistan Railways to run five special trains for Eid al Adha travelers

Pakistan Railways has announced the operation of five special trains during Eid al Adha 2025 to accommodate the increased number of passengers traveling across the country.

The special services will run from June 2 to June 4, according to a statement from the railway spokesperson.

The first train will depart from Karachi Cantt to Lahore at 1:00 PM on June 2. On June 3, a train will leave Quetta for Peshawar Cantt at 10:00 AM, while another will travel from Lahore to Karachi Cantt at 5:00 PM.

Later that evening, a train will run from Karachi City to Rawalpindi at 8:00 PM. The final special train is scheduled to depart Karachi Cantt for Lahore at 8:00 PM on June 4.

Coaches for the first, second, and fourth trains will be provided by carriage workshops, while the third and fifth trains will use existing rakes prepared for Eid special services, the spokesperson added.

Eid al Adha is expected to be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025.