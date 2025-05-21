Pakistani olive oil wins silver at 2025 New York International Olive Oil Competition

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, welcomed the international recognition of Pakistani olive oil as an achievement that aligns with the ministry’s vision of agricultural self-sufficiency.

The minister highlighted that Loralai Olives — a premium olive oil brand from Balochistan’s Loralai district — won the Silver Award at the 2025 New York International Olive Oil Competition, the world’s most prestigious olive oil quality contest. Out of over 1,200 entries worldwide, Loralai Olives was recognised for its quality, sustainable production, and packaging.

“This global recognition is a proud moment for every Pakistani and validates our long-standing efforts to build a self-reliant agriculture sector,” said Tanveer Hussain.

He credited the government’s Olive Cultivation Initiative, launched in 2012, which provided certified saplings, extraction units, farmer training, and export support. Loralai Olives, also called “LO,” partnered with growers in Balochistan and used cold extraction technology to meet international standards related to acidity, purity, and flavour.

The minister pointed out that Pakistan currently imports $4.5 billion worth of edible oil annually. “This recognition proves we have the land, climate, and talent to reverse that trend,” he said, stressing the potential to boost local production and reduce dependence on imports.