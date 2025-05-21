Pakistan’s cutlery exports rise 3.55% in 10MFY

Cutlery exports from Pakistan increased by 3.55 percent during the first ten months of fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Exports of cutlery totalled $49.971 million during July-April 2024-25, up from $48.258 million in July-April 2023-24.

However, on a year-on-year basis, cutlery exports declined by 6.73 percent in April 2025 compared to April 2024. Exports for April 2025 were recorded at $4.188 million, down from $4.490 million in April 2024.

Cutlery exports also decreased by 8.86 percent on a month-on-month basis in April 2025 compared to March 2025, when exports were $4.595 million.

Overall merchandise exports from Pakistan rose by 6.40 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, reaching $26.896 billion during July-April 2024-25, up from $25.278 billion in the same period last year.

Imports increased by 7.55 percent during the same period, rising from $44.900 billion last year to $48.292 billion in the first ten months of the current fiscal year.