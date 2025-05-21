Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s cutlery exports rise 3.55% in 10MFY

Exports of cutlery total $49.971 million during July-April 2024-25, up from $48.258 million in July-April 2023-24

By Monitoring Desk
Cutlery exports

Cutlery exports from Pakistan increased by 3.55 percent during the first ten months of fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Exports of cutlery totalled $49.971 million during July-April 2024-25, up from $48.258 million in July-April 2023-24.

However, on a year-on-year basis, cutlery exports declined by 6.73 percent in April 2025 compared to April 2024. Exports for April 2025 were recorded at $4.188 million, down from $4.490 million in April 2024.

Cutlery exports also decreased by 8.86 percent on a month-on-month basis in April 2025 compared to March 2025, when exports were $4.595 million.

Overall merchandise exports from Pakistan rose by 6.40 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, reaching $26.896 billion during July-April 2024-25, up from $25.278 billion in the same period last year.

Imports increased by 7.55 percent during the same period, rising from $44.900 billion last year to $48.292 billion in the first ten months of the current fiscal year.

Previous article
New authority to regulate $25 billion informal crypto market in Pakistan
Next article
Latvia’s ambassador visits ICCI to to discuss expanding trade
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.