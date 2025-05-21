Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s seafood exports rise 8.4% to $370.9 million in 10 months

Seafood exports in April 2025 rise 10.09% to $47.985 million

By News Desk

Pakistan’s exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 8.40 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. 

From July to April 2024-25, the country exported 171,886 metric tons of fish and related products valued at $370.891 million, up from 166,242 metric tons worth $342.154 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This growth reflects stronger global demand and improvements in domestic processing and export capabilities. Analysts credit enhanced aquaculture practices, favorable international markets, and government support for the export-oriented fisheries sector for the positive trend. 

The increase in seafood exports is expected to bolster the agriculture and food processing sectors and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global seafood market.

On a year-on-year basis, seafood exports in April 2025 rose 10.09 percent to $47.985 million, with 20,358 metric tons shipped compared to $43.568 million worth and 20,571 metric tons in April 2024.

Meanwhile, overall food group exports declined slightly by 1.04 percent during the first ten months of the fiscal year, totaling $6.164 billion compared to $6.229 billion in the same period last year. 

Food imports rose by 0.56 percent, reaching $6.855 billion against $6.817 billion recorded during the previous year.

