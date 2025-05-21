Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China hit $49 million

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China have surged to nearly $49 million between January and April 2025, marking a significant milestone in bilateral agricultural trade.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, attributed the growth to domestic innovation and rising Chinese demand for high-quality imports. He highlighted the role of local research institutions like the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) and its Oilseeds Research Institute (ORI) in improving seed varieties and farming techniques, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Hashmi noted that while supply-side improvements have been crucial, increasing consumer demand in China, a preference for quality, and competitive pricing are key drivers behind the record growth.

Pakistan’s position in China’s sesame import market has improved dramatically, rising from the 14th largest supplier in 2019 with $4.6 million in exports to the third largest by value at $226.53 million in 2024, and second by volume with 177,640 tons. Between January and April 2025, exports reached 38,828 tons valued at $48.58 million, reflecting a 337% year-on-year increase.

Gopal Khamuani, Chairman of the Pakistan Sesame Exporters Association, highlighted Pakistan’s competitive edge with an average export price of $1,300 per ton and fast transit times of 15–20 days by sea and land. He emphasized the ability to process and ship orders within 5 to 110 days, providing Chinese importers flexibility to meet market demands.

Looking forward, Ambassador Hashmi outlined plans to deepen trade ties by enhancing seed quality, investing in value-added processing, expanding e-commerce, and fostering joint ventures. He emphasized the goal to move beyond raw exports and tap into China’s booming sesame-based product market, valued between $4.7 billion and $9.5 billion annually.

The Embassy’s initiatives include a September 2024 trade promotion event that secured $28 million in deals and the registration of 177 Pakistani sesame companies in China.

Concluding, Hashmi said, “Our sesame trade with China is more than an export story – it is a blueprint for shared prosperity.”