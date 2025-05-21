Power generation rises 22% in April amid economic recovery

Power generation in Pakistan reached 10,513 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in April 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of more than 22% compared to April 2024, when output stood at 8,639 GWh. This growth signals a pickup in economic activity, according to energy analysts.

This 22% rise is the highest annual increase observed in the past 48 months. The surge is mainly driven by higher demand following a reduction in electricity tariffs.

Monthly figures also showed a 25% rise in generation from 8,409 GWh in March to over 10,500 GWh in April, though overall production remains aligned with government reference levels.

However, during the first ten months of fiscal year 2025 (July-April), total power generation declined slightly by 0.4% to 100,661 GWh, compared to 101,088 GWh in the same period last year.

On the cost front, the average expense of producing electricity rose by 8 percent to Rs9.92 per kilowatt-hour in April 2025 from Rs9.21 per kilowatt-hour a year earlier. This increase is largely attributed to higher generation costs from RLNG (re-gasified liquefied natural gas), which rose by 10 percent to Rs24.26 per kilowatt-hour compared to Rs22.13 in the previous year.

In terms of fuel mix, hydropower emerged as the largest contributor to electricity generation in April, accounting for 21.9% of the total output. RLNG followed with a 20.5% share, while nuclear energy contributed 17.9%. Among renewables, wind and solar power accounted for 4.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

Analysts expect generation to increase in the upcoming months due to summer demand and stronger economic activity.