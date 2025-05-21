Punjab govt privatises 982 health units, employees relieved of duties

The Punjab Health Department has completed the second phase of its privatisation effort, officially selling 982 basic health units (BHUs), including 73 from the Rawalpindi division, according to a news report.

As part of this move, all medical staff, including doctors, lady doctors, paramedics, and grade-IV employees, have been relieved of their duties.

This latest phase follows the sale of 150 BHUs last month, bringing the total number of BHUs privatized to 1,132 out of the 2,507 health units in the province.

The Punjab government plans to privatize all remaining BHUs and rural health centers by the start of the fiscal year 2025-26.

In addition, major public hospitals in large cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan are expected to be included in the privatization process in the upcoming fiscal year. Notably, Holy Family Hospital and Benazir Bhutto General Hospital in Rawalpindi have already been added to the list.

The privatization plan has led to protests by employees of the sold BHUs, with demonstrations taking place at various facilities. In response to the financial crisis and shortage of funds in the province, the Punjab Health Department has also abolished all 30,000 vacant posts from BPS 1 to BPS 18.

Earlier this year, the department approved the sale of 90 BHUs and rural health centers in the Rawalpindi division as part of a cost-saving initiative.