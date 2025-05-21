SAPM calls for boost to local manufacturing in Pakistan’s automotive industry

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, on Wednesday emphasized the need to strengthen local manufacturing to support the growth of Pakistan’s automotive sector.

In a meeting with the CEO of Master Motors, Khan expressed satisfaction with the technical capabilities of domestic manufacturers, noting their role in improving the industry’s performance. The discussion centered on tariff structures, local production of auto parts, and strategies to enhance vehicle exports, according to a press release.

“Our Prime Minister envisions a competitive automotive industry in Pakistan, capable of performing at both regional and global levels,” Khan said.

He also underlined the importance of safety and passenger comfort in the production of buses, calling it a critical element of sectoral development.

Khan pointed to ongoing government initiatives aimed at aligning the industry with international standards. He also praised the performance of the Yutong bus service, which he had personally experienced, and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting sustainable growth in the sector.