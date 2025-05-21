Senate committee reveals NAB owes Rs480 million rent for govt properties since 2021

Committee raises concerns over Punjab Police’s illegal occupation of Ministry of Housing accommodations in Lahore since 1990

The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was informed on Tuesday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to pay rent of Rs480 million for the use of government properties, including Federal Lodges and buildings in Wafaqi Colony, Lahore, since March 2021.

According to media reports, the issue was raised during a meeting chaired by Senator Nasir Mehmood, who also addressed various departments’ unauthorised use of other government accommodations.

The committee was particularly concerned about the Punjab Police’s continued illegal occupation of Ministry of Housing and Works accommodations in Wafaqi Colony, Lahore, since 1990.

Despite the prolonged occupation, the Punjab Police have not paid any rent. The department submitted a report acknowledging a payment of only Rs1.6 million in rent up to 2024, with the remaining dues promised for the upcoming financial year.

The issue of NAB’s unpaid rent was also discussed. The ministry reported that NAB had not paid Rs480 million for its use of the Federal Lodges building in Lahore, and the property had yet to be vacated.

The matter is still pending with the Prime Minister’s Office, with no formal agreement signed between the Ministry of Housing and NAB. The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the housing ministry’s lack of action on this matter.

Senator Saifullah Abro stressed the importance of clear documentation and agreements when dealing with such issues and called for a resolution within one month. The committee warned that failure to comply with its directive would lead to action against negligent officers.