Shield Corporation to discontinue diaper production by mid-June

Company to exit loss-making product line amid strategic realignment

By News Desk


KARACHI: Shield Corporation Limited (PSX: SCL) has announced its decision to exit the diaper manufacturing business, effective no later than June 15, 2025, as part of a strategic move to streamline operations and improve financial performance.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company stated that the Board of Directors has authorised the Chief Executive Officer to initiate all necessary steps for discontinuing diaper production. The CEO has also been empowered to explore the disposal of related machinery and assets, while ensuring all operational and financial considerations are taken into account.

The decision comes after a comprehensive review of the diaper segment’s operational performance, market dynamics, and future outlook, the company said.

“The discontinuation is expected to contribute to an improvement in the company’s bottom line,” Shield Corporation noted in its exchange filing.

The company clarified that the move applies solely to its diaper product line. Shield will continue its other operations, including the manufacturing and sale of baby care products such as baby feeders, nipples, soothers, teethers, training cups, and related items.

Shield Corporation is a well-known local brand in the hygiene and baby care market, and the exit from diaper production signals a strategic shift toward more profitable segments within its portfolio.

