Tech

Amazon tests AI-powered audio summaries on product pages

The feature is accessible via a “Hear the highlights” button in the Amazon shopping app

By Monitoring Desk

Amazon is testing AI-powered short-form audio summaries on select product detail pages, introducing a new feature that offers concise product overviews based on AI analysis of product descriptions, customer reviews, and online data.

The feature, currently available to a limited number of U.S. customers, is accessible via a “Hear the highlights” button in the Amazon shopping app. The company plans to expand it to more products and users in the coming months.

The move is part of Amazon’s broader strategy to deepen AI integration across its platform. Recent efforts include the relaunch of Alexa+ with generative AI capabilities, as well as the addition of tools like Rufus, an AI shopping assistant, and Shopping Guides, which provide tailored recommendations and advice.

Tech companies are increasingly embedding AI into their platforms, driven by consumer interest sparked by tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Last month, OpenAI upgraded ChatGPT’s web search to support personalized shopping with images, reviews, and purchase links.

Meanwhile, competitors such as Google and Meta continue to introduce AI-driven features across their ecosystems.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk


