BYD launches low-cost Dolphin Surf EV in Europe

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD launched its 10th model in Europe on Wednesday, introducing the low-cost Dolphin Surf in Berlin.

The launch increases competitive pressure on European automakers to offer more affordable electric vehicles.

The Dolphin Surf will be available at three price points, ranging from €22,990 for a 322-kilometre range version to €24,990 for a 507-kilometre range. Until the end of June, discounted prices will apply, with models offered between €19,990 and €24,990, according to sales chief Patrick Schulz.

With price remaining a key barrier to mass EV adoption, the model’s entry into the European market challenges local manufacturers. Currently, only a few models, such as the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor’s T03, are priced under €20,000 in the region. However, eleven new models under €25,000 are expected this year, including Volkswagen’s ID.2, Renault’s R5, Fiat’s Grand Panda, and Hyundai’s Inster.

Maria Grazia Davino, BYD’s regional managing director for several European markets, said in Berlin that the compact segment represents the next major growth area for EVs in the region and highlighted the segment’s potential.

In China, the Dolphin Surf’s counterpart, the Seagull, ranks second only to Tesla’s Model Y in total sales this year, with over 442,000 registrations. Global sales for the model have increased 45% so far in 2024, reaching 170,000 units.

BYD, which overtook Tesla last year as the world’s largest EV manufacturer, is restructuring its European operations. The company is expanding its dealer network, adding more hybrid options, and hiring locally experienced managers after an initial slow start in the region.

In Germany, BYD sold 2,791 vehicles in the first four months of 2024, nearly matching its total sales for the previous year, according to Germany’s motor authority KBA. Across Europe, sales quadrupled in the first quarter to 37,201 units, contrasting with a 37.2% decline in Tesla’s sales.

Davino said BYD will enter 12 new European markets this year and aims to grow its network to over 1,000 sales locations.