FBR registers over 2.4 million new taxpayers in FY2024-25

The government informed the National Assembly that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) registered 2,403,831 new taxpayers during the fiscal year 2024-25, filing 2,452,090 new tax returns and collecting Rs1.73 billion in revenue.

The Finance Ministry said the FBR is collaborating with NADRA and provincial governments to integrate data aimed at broadening the tax base. So far, more than 448,683 tax returns have been enforced from newly registered taxpayers through joint efforts of the Broadening the Tax Base (BTB) wing and District Tax Offices (DTOs).

Regarding temporary disconnection of mobile phones, data of 458,342 unregistered or non-filing individuals was shared with telecom companies for SIM blocking. Of these, 276,564 SIMs were restored after the users registered and filed their tax returns.

Parliamentary Secretary Khawaja Izhar noted that around 458,000 individuals were recently brought into the tax net, with 276,000 filing returns this year alone.

Since 2022, the number of taxpayers has increased by 8 million, including 3.1 million new additions in the current year. Sheikh Saad reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding the tax base to strengthen the economy and enhance public services.

In a separate reply, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training disclosed that 298 acres of land allotted to Quaid-e-Azam University have been encroached. The total land assigned to QAU is 1,709 acres, 4 kanal, and 12 marla, but demarcation shows a shortfall of 152 acres.