Finance minister meets OICCI as business confidence rises sharply

Aurangzeb affirms government commitment to sustain momentum through policy consistency, transparency, and stakeholder engagement

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with a delegation from the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), led by President Yousaf Hussain, to discuss the latest results of the OICCI’s Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey – Wave 27.

The meeting, held at the Finance Division, focused on the survey conducted nationwide during March and April 2025. The findings showed a marked improvement in overall business confidence across Pakistan.

The index rose by 16 percentage points, moving from a negative 5% in the previous wave in October–November 2024 to a positive 11% in Wave 27. This positive shift was observed across multiple sectors and attributed to macroeconomic stability, a decline in inflation, and expectations of improved business conditions.

The manufacturing sector led the improvement, with business confidence increasing from negative 3% to positive 15%. The retail and wholesale sectors recovered from negative 18% to positive 2%, while the services sector rose from 2% to 10%.

Aurangzeb welcomed the upward trend, calling it a strong indicator of the country’s stabilising economic trajectory. He stressed the importance of maintaining a conducive environment for investment and emphasised the government’s focus on supporting private sector growth and long-term macroeconomic resilience.

He said the improvement reflected broader reform efforts and collaborative engagement between the government and economic stakeholders.

OICCI President Yousaf Hussain noted that business confidence had steadily improved over two years, with the latest surge highlighting the resilience and optimism of Pakistan’s business sector.

The finance minister affirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining positive momentum through policy consistency, transparency, and proactive engagement with stakeholders, including OICCI members.

