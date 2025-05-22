Google and Volvo deepen decade-long automotive software partnership

Volvo Cars and Google announced a deeper partnership on Wednesday, with Volvo now serving as the lead development partner for Android Automotive software.

The move is expected to give Volvo drivers access to new Android features well ahead of other automakers.

The collaboration will enable faster integration of capabilities, features, and updates directly into Volvo vehicles. Volvo’s head of global software engineering, Alwin Bakkenes, said the partnership allows both companies to develop and test new technologies in real-world driving conditions, accelerating innovation and enhancing user experience.

Volvo currently uses Android 13 in its vehicles, while many others in the industry remain two Android versions behind mobile phones. At Google’s I/O developer conference in California, Volvo and Google showcased the EX90 electric SUV running on Android 15.

This version, the latest from Google, is expected to be included in production models later this year, offering Volvo customers early access to advanced functionality that may not reach rival brands for another two years.

The companies also demonstrated Google’s Gemini AI model integrated into the EX90. With this, drivers can perform tasks such as retrieving destinations from emails or creating shopping lists from recipes using voice commands, marking a shift toward more personalized, human-centric in-car experiences.

The strengthened collaboration builds on a decade-long relationship between the two firms and positions Volvo at the forefront of software innovation in the automotive sector.