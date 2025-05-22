Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Govt aims to boost olive industry, reduce $5 billion edible oil import bill

Tanveer says the olive sector plays a growing role in Pakistan’s agriculture, with over 85 startups active on e-commerce platforms

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing the olive value chain through innovation, strategic partnerships, and investment, in an effort to reduce Pakistan’s $5 billion annual edible oil import bill.

Speaking at a workshop titled “Innovating the Olive Value Chain,” the minister said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote domestic cultivation of oilseed crops, particularly olives. He said the olive sector is playing an increasingly important role in Pakistan’s agricultural economy, with more than 85 olive-focused startups currently operating via e-commerce platforms.

Hussain noted that the olive industry is emerging as a source of employment, innovation, and export potential, and emphasized the integration of agriculture and trade in the digital economy. He also highlighted the role of olive cultivation in empowering women and youth, citing the global success of the LO olive oil brand as a positive example.

Addressing the broader challenges of food security, the minister stressed the importance of surplus crop production and enhanced per-acre yields. He underlined the need for continued investment in agricultural research to increase the productivity of both major and minor crops.

Hussain said agriculture remains a top priority for the Prime Minister, particularly the cultivation of high-value, short-duration crops to improve farm income. He called for balanced and sustainable growth across agricultural sub-sectors to raise product quality, improve farmer livelihoods, and reduce rural poverty.

The minister also reported strong results from recent government policies, including a significant increase in rice exports over the past year. He added that the government has set a target to produce 10 million cotton bales in the current season by ensuring the availability of quality seeds and inputs to support farmers.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

