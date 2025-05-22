Nearly half of Pakistanis support boosting trade ties with India after ceasefire, survey shows

A recent Gallup Pakistan survey reveals that nearly half of Pakistanis favour expanding trade and other ties with India to normalise relations following the ceasefire, while 35% oppose such moves until outstanding issues are resolved.

The nationwide survey, conducted between May 12 and 18 with several hundred participants, asked respondents about potential steps to improve Pakistan-India relations. It found that 48% supported increased cooperation in sports, with 35% opposing.

Similarly, 44% backed greater collaboration in education, compared to 36% against, and 40% favoured enhanced cultural exchanges, with 35% rejecting the idea.

On a historical note, when asked whether they would have supported the 1947 separation from India if asked at the time, 86% said they would have voted in favour. Only 3% said they would have opposed separation, while 7% were unsure and 4% did not provide an opinion.

The survey highlights a divided public opinion in Pakistan on engaging with India, with a significant portion open to increased ties, yet a sizable minority urging caution until unresolved disputes are addressed.