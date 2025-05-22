Pakistan, China reaffirm support for extending CPEC to Afghanistan under BRI

China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan once again reiterated their support for extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan within the broader framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi held a wide-ranging and constructive dialogue to deepen cooperation through enhanced communication and mutual trust.

During a trilateral meeting in Beijing, the three foreign ministers reaffirmed the importance of the trilateral platform in supporting regional peace, development, and advancing their strategic vision for regional connectivity, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Welcoming recent improvements in Afghanistan’s security environment, they recognised robust economic linkages and connectivity as essential prerequisites for regional growth and prosperity.

They also highlighted the significance of continued diplomatic engagement and practical cooperation under the trilateral framework.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering close, cooperative ties with Afghanistan, especially in trade, transit, health, and connectivity.

China expressed its support for Pakistan and Afghanistan in safeguarding their territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national dignity.

Acknowledging the importance of eradicating terrorism and external threats to achieve economic and connectivity goals, all sides agreed to enhance security cooperation to promote peace and stability.

They reiterated their stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

It was agreed that the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting would be held in Kabul at an early, mutually convenient date.