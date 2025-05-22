Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan orders Indian High Commission official to leave within 24 hours

FO emphasizes that diplomats and staff of the Indian HC must refrain from misusing their privileges and status in any manner

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission persona non grata for engaging in activities deemed inconsistent with his diplomatic status, the Foreign Office said late Wednesday.

The official has been directed to leave the country within 24 hours.

The Indian Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to formally convey the decision.

The Foreign Office emphasized that diplomats and staff of the Indian High Commission must refrain from misusing their privileges and status in any manner.

In diplomatic terms, persona non grata refers to a foreign person whose entering or remaining in a country is prohibited by that country’s government.

