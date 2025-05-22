Pakistan sets 125,000-ton mango export target for 2025 despite climate, logistical hurdles

Pakistan aims to export 125,000 tons of mangoes this season, with shipments scheduled to commence on May 25, 2025, according to the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA). If achieved, the target could generate an estimated $100 million in foreign exchange earnings.

The target marks a 25,000-ton increase over last year’s export volume. However, the PFVA has warned that climate change and water shortages could significantly impact mango yields.

“There is also a risk of up to 20% reduction in total mango production this year,” said Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of the PFVA. He noted that Pakistan’s annual mango output typically stands at 1.8 million tons—70% from Punjab, 29% from Sindh, and 1% from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A 20% decline would lower this year’s production to around 1.4 million tons.

To counter potential losses, the PFVA is intensifying efforts to expand exports to non-traditional markets. “Besides our regular buyers, we are targeting Japan, the United States, South Korea, and Australia,” said Waheed, adding that special focus is also being placed on Turkey and China.

He also revealed that South Africa is expected to open its market to Pakistani mangoes this season. “Quarantine experts from South Africa will visit Pakistan during the season, and we hope this will pave the way for mango exports to begin there,” he added.

Waheed stressed that climate change and water scarcity are becoming increasingly serious threats to agriculture. He called for coordinated provincial-level action to introduce climate-resilient mango varieties, improve water management, and modernize the horticulture sector through research and development.

Rising export costs have added another layer of concern. “Due to Pakistan-India tensions, shipping companies have imposed additional charges on Pakistani cargo, increasing export costs,” Waheed noted. He urged the Federal Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to step in and remove the extra fees to restore export competitiveness.

He concluded by cautioning that achieving the export target will heavily depend on favorable weather conditions. “Strong winds, heavy rainfall, or extreme heat could all disrupt mango production in the coming months,” he warned.