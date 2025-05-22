Pakistan, World Bank agree to accelerate rollout of 10-year development framework

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the World Bank have reaffirmed their shared commitment to fast-track the implementation of the newly launched 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF), aimed at supporting Pakistan’s long-term sustainable development and economic stability.

The pledge came during a high-level meeting at the Finance Division between Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Anna Bjerde, Managing Director for Operations at the World Bank. The discussion centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation, reviewing the Bank’s financing portfolio, and setting in motion key priority areas under the CPF.

Both sides acknowledged the CPF as a critical tool to guide Pakistan’s reform agenda, with particular emphasis on climate resilience and population management—two of the six strategic pillars of the framework.

Anna Bjerde commended Pakistan’s leadership for pushing ahead with essential structural reforms under difficult conditions, while also applauding its proactive stance on climate action and green economic planning.

Minister Aurangzeb reiterated the government’s commitment to aligning economic policies with sustainability goals. “We are focused on ensuring that climate resilience and sustainable development remain at the heart of our economic planning,” he stated, adding that implementation will be coordinated across key ministries and stakeholders.

He urged the World Bank to provide technical leadership to streamline processes and help establish a strong framework for CPF rollout.

Bjerde assured full World Bank support, highlighting deeper collaboration in key reform areas such as taxation, energy, and social protection. She also underlined the Bank’s backing for girls’ education and women’s empowerment—areas she described as vital for enhancing Pakistan’s human capital and economic resilience.