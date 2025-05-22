Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Pakistan, World Bank agree to accelerate rollout of 10-year development framework

Climate resilience and population planning key pillars of expanded development agenda

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the World Bank have reaffirmed their shared commitment to fast-track the implementation of the newly launched 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF), aimed at supporting Pakistan’s long-term sustainable development and economic stability.

The pledge came during a high-level meeting at the Finance Division between Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Anna Bjerde, Managing Director for Operations at the World Bank. The discussion centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation, reviewing the Bank’s financing portfolio, and setting in motion key priority areas under the CPF.

Both sides acknowledged the CPF as a critical tool to guide Pakistan’s reform agenda, with particular emphasis on climate resilience and population management—two of the six strategic pillars of the framework.

Anna Bjerde commended Pakistan’s leadership for pushing ahead with essential structural reforms under difficult conditions, while also applauding its proactive stance on climate action and green economic planning.

Minister Aurangzeb reiterated the government’s commitment to aligning economic policies with sustainability goals. “We are focused on ensuring that climate resilience and sustainable development remain at the heart of our economic planning,” he stated, adding that implementation will be coordinated across key ministries and stakeholders.

He urged the World Bank to provide technical leadership to streamline processes and help establish a strong framework for CPF rollout.

Bjerde assured full World Bank support, highlighting deeper collaboration in key reform areas such as taxation, energy, and social protection. She also underlined the Bank’s backing for girls’ education and women’s empowerment—areas she described as vital for enhancing Pakistan’s human capital and economic resilience.

Previous article
India blocks Neelum river flow in major Indus Treaty breach, Pakistan warns of consequences
Next article
IMF reviews reform progress as Pakistan prepares FY26 budget
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.