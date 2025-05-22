PM hails Hutchison Ports’ long-term investment as ‘Vote of Confidence’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed Hutchison Ports’ sustained investment in Pakistan’s maritime sector, calling it a strong indicator of investor confidence in the country’s economic policies.

The remarks came during a high-level meeting with Hutchison Ports Group Managing Director Eric Ip, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Sharif highlighted the company’s nearly three decades of operations in Pakistan and its ongoing role in upgrading port infrastructure. “Pakistan’s ports are entering a new era with the integration of modern technology, and Hutchison Ports is playing a key role in this transformation,” the prime minister said.

He emphasized the installation of advanced scanners to support customs assessment, noting Hutchison Ports’ support in such initiatives as critical to enhancing port operations.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to foreign direct investment, Sharif said the government is focused on making policies more investor-friendly and ensuring necessary facilities are available to international investors.

Hutchison’s Eric Ip praised Pakistan as a favorable destination for long-term investment and expressed interest in expanding the company’s footprint. He said Hutchison is working to introduce advanced technologies at Karachi Port to improve efficiency and boost global competitiveness.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and other senior officials.