Punjab’s online cattle market auctions raise Rs6.59 billion

The Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) conducted online auctions for 28 cattle markets across three divisions on Wednesday, cumulatively raising Rs6.59 billion in revenue.

The bidding process, which was monitored through an online platform, was overseen by the provincial local government and community development department.

Among the three divisions, Multan topped the revenue charts, generating Rs2.63 billion from 10 cattle markets. Lahore followed with Rs2.03 billion, while Faisalabad contributed Rs1.91 billion.

The largest bid was placed for the Model Cattle Market in Jungle Jaswant Garh, Multan, securing Rs1.57 billion, with Jhang’s Model Cattle Market not far behind at Rs1.16 billion.

In Lahore, the Model Cattle Market in Shahpur Kanjran brought in Rs1.5 billion.

Other notable markets included Sheikhupura, which fetched Rs486.78 million, Luddan at Rs710 million, and Niamoana at Rs140.7 million. Smaller markets like Chund Bharwana, Tandlianwala, Gaggoo, and Machiwal also attracted bids ranging from Rs14 million to Rs50 million.

The auctions received a strong response, with 253 bids for the five cattle markets in Lahore division, 240 for Multan’s 10 markets, and 457 for Faisalabad’s 13 markets. Contractors from both large construction firms and regional operators actively participated in the process.