Rafale vs J-10C: The Night Pakistan Changed Everything!

A Billion Dollar Mistake — or the fall of a military illusion? In this high-impact documentary, we explore how India’s most expensive fighter jet — the Dassault Rafale — faced its greatest test yet in the 2025 Indo-Pak conflict. Once hailed as a “Game Changer” by Indian media, the Rafale was supposed to give India air superiority across the subcontinent. But what really happened when it was deployed in a real war?

This video reveals:

The downfall of the Rafale jet, hit by Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder Block III and J-10C Firebird

Aerial clashes over Kashmir’s Line of Control (LOC) and Ambala Airbase

The power of China’s PL-15 missile system vs France’s Meteor missile

The crash of Dassault Aviation’s stock (↓ 3.4%) following the incident

The burning of Indian rupee notes as a symbol of economic disaster

Shocked Indian soldiers, media anchors in disbelief, and a public questioning a deal worth over $8 billion USD

From the battlefield to the boardroom, this video traces the ripple effect of a failed defense strategy — one that affected not just India and France, but also Pakistan, China, and global investors.

This is not just a story of a jet. It’s a story of overconfidence, economic loss, and strategic failure.