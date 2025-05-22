Sign inSubscribe
SAPM chairs meeting on auto parts industry tariff issues

Haroon directs PAAPAM to provide detailed analysis of protection needed for the industry to stay competitive and sustainable

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss tariff matters affecting the auto parts industry.

The meeting included representatives from the Pakistan Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Engineering Development Board, Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, and Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul, according to a news release.

Haroon emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the industry’s concerns, saying the grievances of the auto parts sector would be formally presented to the Tariff Policy Board.

He directed PAAPAM to provide a detailed analysis of the level of protection needed for the industry to remain competitive and sustainable.

Following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, incentives will be provided to industries that demonstrate increased productivity, aiming to encourage sector growth and performance.

However, manufacturers expressed concerns that the proposed 15% customs duty could negatively impact the industry’s development and competitiveness.

Haroon assured the manufacturers that their case would be strongly represented before the Tariff Policy Board and urged them to place trust in the Prime Minister’s support.

He also instructed PAAPAM to submit brief reports for review in the next meeting to maintain ongoing dialogue and progress on the issues.

