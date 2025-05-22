Sign inSubscribe
Supreme Court launches Public Facilitation Centre to centralize judicial services

The new Centre will consolidate filing counters, certified-copy desks, information kiosks, and facilitation booths into a single location

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has initiated the construction of a Public Facilitation Centre aimed at placing litigants and citizens at the center of the judicial service delivery system.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Chairman of the Court’s Building Committee, formally launched the project in the presence of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, fellow Justices, the Attorney General for Pakistan, representatives from the Supreme Court Bar Association, and officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), NESPAK, and the Supreme Court administration.

The Chief Justice said litigants are central to judicial reform and emphasized that all service points should be brought together in one place. He noted that existing services are currently spread across multiple areas, which increases the burden on visitors.

The new Centre will consolidate filing counters, certified-copy desks, information kiosks, and facilitation booths into a single location. It will include biometric queue management, self-service e-kiosks, and real-time case-status displays.

Registrar Muhammad Salim Khan said the project was developed based on Justice Mandokhel’s proposal to eliminate physical obstacles and provide a direct connection between the public and the court.

NESPAK presented a brief overview of the design, which includes barrier-free access, a digital help desk, and a waiting lounge. CDA officials said they will install a dedicated bus stop and a shuttle service to facilitate access for visitors from across Islamabad.

The Chief Justice said the Centre is expected to be completed within two months. Construction begins immediately, with phased service migration to ensure continued court operations. He said the initiative reflects the court’s intention to use technology for improving the justice delivery system.

