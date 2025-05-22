Trump says trade deals with Pakistan and India key to resolving tensions

US President Donald Trump said that he had played a role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan, stating that trade agreements with both countries could pave the way for lasting peace, according to media reports.

During a meeting at the White House with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump addressed the escalating situation between Pakistan and India, claiming that his intervention had helped calm the rising tensions. He revealed that the US was negotiating major trade deals with both India and Pakistan, which he believes could foster long-term peace.

“If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India — we settled that whole thing, and I think I settled it through trade. We’re doing a big deal with India. We’re doing a big deal with Pakistan,” Trump added.

“I think we settled it through trade,” Trump remarked, adding that he had reached out to the leaders of both countries to encourage de-escalation. “I asked them, ‘What are you guys doing?’ Things were getting deeper and deeper into their countries,” he said.

Trump praised both leaders, calling Pakistan’s leader “a great leader” and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great guy.” He acknowledged the critical moment when he intervened, saying, “Someone had to be the last one to shoot,” and expressing hope that continued trade relations would contribute to a more peaceful future between India and Pakistan.

Despite the positive developments, Trump emphasised that such diplomatic efforts often face post-event criticism, but he remains optimistic that fostering good relationships and encouraging trade will be key to long-term peace in the region.