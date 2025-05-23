CDWP approves Rs 8 bln projects, refers Rs 96 bln schemes to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Professor Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday approved seven development projects worth Rs1.04 billion.

Four projects with a cumulative cost of Rs 8 billion were approved at the CDWP level. Three major projects, amounting to around Rs96 billion, were referred to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, the Chief Economist, other members of the Planning Commission, Federal Secretaries, heads of Provincial Planning & Development departments, and senior officials from relevant Federal Ministries and Provincial Governments.

The forum approved two projects in the industries and commerce sector: “1000 Industrial Stitching Units (Phase-II)” worth Rs 1,950 million, and “Acquisition of Land for Establishment of SME Facilitation Centers at Various Locations” worth Rs 1,250 million.

Two projects in the information technology sector were also approved: “Development of Pakistan Lunar Exploration Rover (PLExR) for Chang’E-8 Mission” worth Rs 2,535 million, and “Pakistan Manned Space Mission” worth Rs 2,243.20 million.

Three projects in the transport and communications sector were referred to ECNEC. These include “Improvement of Road from Sanghar to National Highway N-5 at Point Rohri via Mundh Jamrao and Saleput (0.00 to 221.00 kms)” at a revised cost of Rs36,910.449 million; “Construction of Additional Carriageway along Mehran Highway from Nawabshah to Ranipur (135.0 kms)” at a revised cost of Rs41,034.440 million; and “Improvement of Road from Rohri to Guddu Barrage at M-5 Interchange Sadiqabad via Khanpur Mahar, Mirpur Mathelo and Mureed Shakh (150.00 kms)” at a revised cost of Rs17,971.360 million.

During the review of transport and communications projects, Ahsan Iqbal directed the Member Infrastructure to examine construction schedule rates of Federal and Provincial governments and notify a new schedule of rates based on market conditions. He emphasized the need for this analysis to ensure cost-efficiency and fiscal responsibility in infrastructure development.