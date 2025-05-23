Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Dollar rises after House approves Trump’s tax and spending bill

Euro falls amid weak economic data from the eurozone, while Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. dollar rises on Thursday after three days of losses following the House of Representatives’ narrow approval of President Donald Trump’s bill for significant tax and spending cuts.

The euro falls amid weak economic data from the eurozone, while Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high as investors seek alternatives to U.S. assets.

The tax bill’s passage has brought a mix of relief and caution in the markets, as it is expected to increase the national debt substantially. The Congressional Budget Office projects the bill will add $3.8 trillion to the current $36.2 trillion U.S. debt over the next decade. The Senate is set to begin weeks of debate on the bill.

The dollar edges up 0.1% to 143.75 yen in late morning trading, rebounding from an earlier low of 142.80 yen, its weakest level since early May. A strong labor market report showing a drop in weekly jobless claims adds support to the dollar. Initial claims for unemployment benefits fall by 2,000 to 227,000 for the week ended May 17, below economists’ expectations.

Meanwhile, a weak 20-year bond auction on Wednesday weighs on the dollar and Wall Street, adding to concerns after Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating last week.

The euro falls 0.3% against the dollar to $1.1293 after three consecutive days of gains. Eurozone business activity contracts unexpectedly in May, according to a preliminary composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, raising concerns about the region’s economic outlook amid ongoing trade tensions.

Sterling rises 0.1% to $1.3434, holding near a three-year high reached earlier this week, supported by strong inflation data that reduces expectations for Bank of England rate cuts.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, rises 0.2% to 99.844, above its recent two-week low.

Bitcoin climbs to a fresh peak of $111,862.98, up 3.3% from the previous close, as investor demand for cryptocurrency and related ETFs accelerates, signaling a shift in sentiment toward digital assets.

Previous article
Oil prices fall amid talks of OPEC+ production increase in July
Next article
Stargate UAE’s first 200 megawatts of AI capacity to go live in 2026
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.