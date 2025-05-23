FOSPAH grants Rs4 million relief to woman in housing society fraud case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (FOSPAH) has granted PKR 4 million in relief to a female complainant in a decision against the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society.

The decision addresses the complainant’s long-standing claim over a residential plot, which she had sought for more than 20 years. Despite paying all dues in full, she faced repeated delays and was asked to pay an additional PKR 340,000 in development charges.

FOSPAH found that the Society collected funds from the public since 2003 without initiating meaningful development. The Federal Ombudsperson, Ms. Fauzia Viqar, ruled the Society engaged in misrepresentation and breach of trust by collecting payments without delivering property possession.

The decision directs the Society to allot and hand over a 200-square-yard plot in Sector F-16/4 to the complainant without further financial demand. It also instructs the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to audit the Society, investigate fraud and development failures, and initiate disciplinary action against those responsible.

The Society must submit a compliance report to FOSPAH.

In a statement, Ms. Viqar said justice was restored for the complainant under the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020, adding that FOSPAH will continue protecting women’s property rights.