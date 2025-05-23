Sign inSubscribe
IMF says U.S. Treasury market remains orderly amid tax plan debates

The Fund is closely monitoring the tax plans currently taking shape in Congress

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. Treasury market remains orderly, and government bonds continue to serve as liquid safe-haven assets, according to a spokesperson from the International Monetary Fund.

The Fund is closely monitoring the tax plans currently taking shape in Congress.

Long-term U.S. government bond yields have risen sharply this week following Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and amid Republican discussions of a sweeping tax package that could add trillions to the nation’s debt.

Despite some market volatility, the IMF confirmed that market functioning, including in the Treasury market, remains orderly. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives narrowly passed a tax and spending bill that would implement much of President Donald Trump’s policy agenda, increasing federal debt by an estimated $3.8 trillion over the next decade.

The IMF will evaluate the impact of the bill once it passes through the Senate and is enacted. The Fund also noted that a recent reduction in U.S.-China trade tensions could support global economic growth, although overall uncertainty in the global economic outlook persists.

