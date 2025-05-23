IRSA releases 239,742 cusecs of water

Sign inSubscribe
By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) released 239,742 cusecs of water from various rim stations on Friday, with an inflow of 275,753 cusecs, according to data released by the authority.

The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was recorded at 1,469.73 feet, 67.73 feet above the dead level of 1,402 feet. Inflow and outflow at the dam stood at 151,800 cusecs and 140,000 cusecs, respectively.

At Mangla Dam on the Jhelum River, the water level reached 1,152.15 feet, 102.15 feet above its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow was 44,211 cusecs, while the outflow was 20,000 cusecs.

Water releases at key barrages were recorded as follows: Kalabagh at 188,629 cusecs, Taunsa at 129,168 cusecs, Guddu at 62,594 cusecs, and Sukkur at 25,410 cusecs.

Additionally, 41,000 cusecs of water were released from the Kabul River at Nowshera, and 14,258 cusecs were released from the Chenab River at Marala.

FOSPAH grants Rs4 million relief to woman in housing society fraud case
Govt to present 2025-26 budget on June 10
