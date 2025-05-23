Kia Pakistan pauses Sportage L HEV bookings due to global CKD kit demand

LAHORE: Kia Pakistan has temporarily suspended bookings for the Sportage L HEV due to high global demand affecting the availability of CKD kits needed for local assembly.

The company said it will resume bookings once it has a clearer schedule for the arrival of these kits. Customers who have already placed orders will receive their vehicles according to the delivery month specified in their provisional booking orders.

Bookings for the Sportage 2.0L Alpha and 2.0L FWD models remain open, with Kia continuing to accept orders and fulfill deliveries as planned.

Kia Pakistan will provide further updates when bookings for the Sportage L HEV restart.