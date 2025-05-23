KP prioritises timely completion of hydropower, solar projects: CM Gandapur

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the timely and quality completion of hydropower and solar energy projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling them a top priority for the provincial government to tap into the region’s vast renewable energy potential.

Chairing a meeting of the Energy and Power Department, the chief minister stressed that financial progress on all energy projects must reach 100% by the close of the current fiscal year, alongside meeting physical execution targets. He affirmed the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring the necessary financial resources are made available on a priority basis to support this objective, according to APP.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members, the Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development, and other senior officials. A detailed briefing was given on the status of energy projects being implemented under the province’s Annual Development Program.

Gandapur particularly emphasised the strategic importance of the under-construction Balakot Hydropower Project and directed that necessary arrangements be made to supply electricity from the project to local industries once it becomes operational.

He also underlined the significance of the government’s solarisation initiative, describing it as a flagship effort to expand clean energy access across the province. The chief minister called for the immediate removal of any barriers affecting progress and instructed that all work be carried out in strict adherence to existing laws and regulatory standards.

Gandapur further directed that unnecessary delays must be avoided, and transparency and merit must be upheld throughout the implementation of both hydropower and solar projects.