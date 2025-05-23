Sign inSubscribe
Pak-EPA seizes over 15 kg of banned single-use plastics in Islamabad

Inspection team conducts raids in commercial areas and issued six warnings to shopkeepers for violations

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) seized over 15 kilograms of banned single-use plastics during an enforcement operation in Islamabad’s G-6 sector on Friday.

Led by Dr. Zaigham Abbas, Director (Lab/NEQS), the inspection team conducted raids in commercial areas and issued six warnings to shopkeepers for violations of the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations.

A Pak-EPA spokesperson said most shops are complying and shifting to eco-friendly alternatives, but illegal items were still found and confiscated.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the ban through regular inspections and strict action to protect the environment.

Palm oil imports grow 24.8%, soybean oil surges 140% in 10MFY
Suzuki Pakistan delays vehicle deliveries amid law and order issues
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan's #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
