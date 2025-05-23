Pak-EPA seizes over 15 kg of banned single-use plastics in Islamabad

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) seized over 15 kilograms of banned single-use plastics during an enforcement operation in Islamabad’s G-6 sector on Friday.

Led by Dr. Zaigham Abbas, Director (Lab/NEQS), the inspection team conducted raids in commercial areas and issued six warnings to shopkeepers for violations of the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations.

A Pak-EPA spokesperson said most shops are complying and shifting to eco-friendly alternatives, but illegal items were still found and confiscated.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the ban through regular inspections and strict action to protect the environment.